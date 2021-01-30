Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,649 new cases and 46 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.
The governor said the state saw a decrease in newly reported cases than last week.
At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.
The death toll is now at 3,714.
At least 43,298 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The positivity rate is currently 8.82%.
As of Saturday, 106 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
