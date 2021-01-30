Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,649 new cases and 46 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

The governor said the state saw a decrease in newly reported cases than last week.

At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,668.

The death toll is now at 3,714.

At least 43,298 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently 8.82%.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,649 new COVID-19 cases as the state continues to see a decrease in new cases... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 30, 2021

As of Saturday, 106 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.