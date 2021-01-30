Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,649 new cases and 46 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

The governor said the state saw a decrease in newly reported cases than last week.

At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,668.

The death toll is now at 3,714.

At least 43,298 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently 8.82%.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,649 new COVID-19 cases as the state continues to see a decrease in new cases...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 30, 2021

As of Saturday, 106 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
James Keith Ray FBI booking photo.
Man with Bowling Green record arrested following interview about Nashville bombing
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Pennsylvania arrested in Hardin Co. on several traffic charges and...
Kentucky State Police pursuit results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder

Latest News

Ryan's Making a Difference Outreach
Local high school student making a difference one Saturday at a time
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Argi Financial Group Director of Investments Chris Cupkovic explains short selling as betting...
‘It’s been a rollercoaster’: Kentucky man joins GameStop investing surge
Students of the Geo International High School sit in class (circa 2016).
Locals comment on possible increase of refugee cap in the United States