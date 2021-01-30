Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 11th Straight Day of Positivity Rate decreasing

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

The governor stated this is the eleventh straight day of the positivity rate decreasing.

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,608 new cases of the virus and 57 deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 358,478, and the total number of deaths to 3,668.

The positivity rate has dropped to 8.75 percent.

1,505 people are hospitalized, 355 are in the I-C-U, and 199 are on ventilators.

Counties with the most positive cases include; Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess, and Boone.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

