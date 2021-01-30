‘It’s been a rollercoaster’: Kentucky man joins GameStop investing surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chris Sixbey is riding the highs and lows of the stock market but he’s a long way from Wall Street.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, so it goes up it goes down it goes up again,” he joked. “I’m definitely not an expert by any means but I think, I believe I have a good understanding of it.”

The Louisville father of four works in IT and said he never invested much before, but that all changed in January.

Sixbey said he invested in GameStop the week of Jan. 25, when the share price was about $50. While he wouldn’t disclose how much he invested, Sixbey said he saw “exponential gains” when the share price for the video game retailer opened Friday at $381.

The company’s stock began the year trading at about $14 per share and peaked on Jan. 28 at $469.

“This has definitely been a boost to us financially and allows us to coast through the rest of the pandemic pretty well,” Sixbey said.

GameStop’s recent, news-making surge was fueled by a community of Reddit users looking for “vulnerabilities” in the market.

Sixbey calls himself an avid Reddit user and followed pages like r/wallstreetbets before GameStop’s stock took off. Recent posts to the page encouraged investment in GameStop, after hedge funds “short sold” the companies stock.

Argi Financial Group Director of Investments Chris Cupkovic explains short selling as betting on a stock to lose.

“A lot of hedge funds went out and bet heavily against these companies, thinking that they were going to go down, go to zero and declare bankruptcy,” he said.

If the short sellers bet correctly, they can buy back the stock at cheaper prices and make a profit. In the case of GameStop, the short sellers were wrong.

“When the stock goes up, the value of your short goes down, you incur losses … you’re hemorrhaging money,” Cupkovic said.

When amateur or ‘retail’ investors began to buy shares of GameStop and drive up the stock price, they upset the short-selling strategy.

“I think the playing field is level,” Cupkovic said. “People can [now] find information which I think is great, market transparency should be fair and level across the field and I think that fundamentally that will make a better market and better economy because of it.”

However, popular trading apps like Robinhood seemed to penalize retail investors Thursday when they temporarily halted trading of GameStock and other short should stocks.

“It was very upsetting, it felt like we were being punished,” Sixbey said.

Sixbey, who began investing with Robinhood, now uses four different apps to ensure he can continue to trade how he wants. He said he even started to invest in other hot stocks like AMC, and cryptocurrencies in hopes of increasing his gains.

“Just hold the line and continue to push forward and go through, hopefully, a little bit of extra money,” he said.

Cupkovic warns that investors should never buy more than they are willing to lose and suggests consulting a financial advisor before trading.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.