Lady Tops defeat Charlotte in triple overtime thriller

Charlotte 49ers at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 29, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green,...
Charlotte 49ers at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 29, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Tonight, we were able to witness something that has never taken place in the history of the WKU Lady Toppers basketball program. A triple-overtime game, but that is what happen tonight in Diddle Arena. The Lady Tops were able to get a 100-99 win over Charlotte after junior Meral Abdelgawad hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Meral finished the game with 10 points and 11 rebounds for her third career double-double. Senior Raneem Elgedawy carried most of the load with 26 points and 20 rebounds. WKU had six players score in double figures as they scored the most points they have all season.

Late in the third overtime, Charlotte’s Octavia Jett-Wilson hit a shot to put the 49ers up two with just 2.8 seconds left in the ball game.

Coach Greg Collins calls timeout and drew up a play for Meral to take a three and win the game.

“We were really playing for the win right there,” said Greg Collins. “We felt like our kids were at their breaking point fatigue wise and so I felt like this was our best shot to take a chance. I was glad to see it go in even though it wasn’t the spot I hoped it would be.”

The Lady Tops improve to 4-9 on the year and 3-4 in conference play. They won’t get much time to celebrate this win as the team is back on the court tomorrow against Charlotte in game two of this doubleheader.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 PM CST at E. A. Diddle Arena.

