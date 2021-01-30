Advertisement

Local high school student making a difference one Saturday at a time

Ryan's Making a Difference Outreach
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One South Warren High School senior is making a huge difference in the community, one Saturday at a time.

Another great Saturday morning helping our homeless community. Special thanks to Tammy Miller for repairing the food & WBKO Television will be airing a story tonight at 10:00

Posted by Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach on Saturday, January 30, 2021

On the corner of 12th and College Street, every Saturday at 9 a.m. Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach is there to provide food and other necessities to local members of the community.

“We are a non-profit organization. We give meals to the homeless in our community every week and our goal is just to help relieve some of the issues that are occurring. Homelessness is a very widespread issue so we decided to take action into our own hands and just start helping out our community as best as we can,” said Ryan Depp, founder.

Donuts for everyone. Another great Saturday feeding our community

Posted by Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Ryan began Ryan’s Outreach when he was 13 years old and apparently since starting they have only missed 3 Saturdays in the past 5 years.

Are numbers are down this morning but everyone enjoyed the meal. MaryAnn is repping Lee Company #fighthomelessness #fighthunger

Posted by Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach on Saturday, January 9, 2021

If you would like to make a donation or volunteer with Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach you can visit their Facebook page.

