Local high school student making a difference one Saturday at a time
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One South Warren High School senior is making a huge difference in the community, one Saturday at a time.
On the corner of 12th and College Street, every Saturday at 9 a.m. Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach is there to provide food and other necessities to local members of the community.
“We are a non-profit organization. We give meals to the homeless in our community every week and our goal is just to help relieve some of the issues that are occurring. Homelessness is a very widespread issue so we decided to take action into our own hands and just start helping out our community as best as we can,” said Ryan Depp, founder.
Ryan began Ryan’s Outreach when he was 13 years old and apparently since starting they have only missed 3 Saturdays in the past 5 years.
If you would like to make a donation or volunteer with Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach you can visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.