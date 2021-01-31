BG balloon company aims to get all assisted living homes adopted for V-Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local balloon company is looking to put a smile on every senior’s face for Valentine’s Day.

Tinesha Simmons with M.bellish Events is making balloon buddies as a part of the national initiative Adopt-A-Grandparent. When 13 News last spoke with Simmons, only 30 percent of village manor was adopted. Now, Village Manor, Chandler Park Assisted Living and Morningside are completely adopted.

Businesses like Back Down South and Vette City Crossfit adopted multiple grandparents. Simmons says it’s great to see the community come together for these seniors.

”It feels so good because we didn’t even think we would make one facility and now we’re on to our fourth so it’s so amazing how much support we’ve had from the community,” Simmons explains.

She wants to get the rest of the assisted living homes adopted before Valentine’s Day. It’s $18.87 per grandparent. You can find the link to adopt a grandparent here at the bottom of the page.

