Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - The airport director at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport was arrested Thursday, accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at the home of Robert Barnett Jr. on Friday, January 22.

Deputies say when they arrived, Barnett identified himself as a law enforcement officer and showed a badge. Barnett is a former Bowling Green Warren County airport manager.

When the initial run was over, authorities investigated Barnett’s claim and said he’s “not a sworn law enforcement officer with any level or state agency at this time.”

Deputies arrested Barnett and transported him to the Daviess County Detention Center.

