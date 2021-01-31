Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,768 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported a decrease in cases for the third straight week.

At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,745.

At least 43,380 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently 8.81%.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced 1,768 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, and reported a decrease in weekly cases...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, January 31, 2021

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Desiree Powell, advocating alongside the Kentucky Comeback campaign.
Woman completes drug recovery, supports bill ensuring ‘recovery ready’ communities
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepared for possible slick roads overnight.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: Be aware of slick roads
Senior citizen poses with her "balloon buddy."
BG balloon company aims to get all assisted living homes adopted for V-Day
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Ryan Dearbone is a husband, a father, the president of the Bowling Green Warren County NAACP...
Black History Makers: Ryan Dearbone