Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: Be aware of slick roads

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepared for possible slick roads overnight.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is prepared for possible slick roads overnight.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to be prepared for icy roads.

The department’s snow and ice team has been monitoring the weather for Sunday night into Monday morning. Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office in Bowling Green, says they’re not expecting much snow, but the borderline freezing temperatures might cause slick spots.

Tips for Driving in the Snow ❄️ Stay home. Only go out if necessary. ❄️ Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed to...

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The department’s trucks will be ready to go treat routes around midnight if there’s a need. Watt suggests adjusting your driving in case it’s slick. Go slow and be extra cautious.

”A lot of people--they want to ride wide open during a snow and ice event and it’s never a good idea to do that. You need to adjust driving behavior by slowing down, paying attention and putting the phone down, concentrating on the road,” Watt says.

The department treats the main roads first, so the rural areas may be slicker, especially during the early hours.

