Lady Toppers complete sweep of Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball picked up its first sweep of the season with a 65-64 win over Charlotte.

The win comes less than 24 hours after the Lady Toppers (5-9, 4-4 C-USA) beat the 49ers 100-99 in triple overtime.

“We’re becoming more consistent,” said WKU head coach Greg Collins. “On defense, we’re more aware of what’s going on. On offense, we’re settling down and showing a lot more composure.”

Like Friday’s matchup, game two would come down to the final play.

Trailing by two, senior forward Raneem Elgedawy sank a three-pointer to give WKU a 65-64 lead with 29.2 seconds left. Junior guard Meral Abdelgawad secured the win with a defensive rebound off a missed layup by the 49ers.

Elgedawy left the game with 5:42 in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the face but returned with just under three minutes to play.

“While she was out, it was on us to defend and keep the score where it was just in case if she could come back she could do what she needed to do,” said redshirt sophomore Myriah Haywood.

Elgedawy led WKU with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Three other Lady Toppers finished in double figures scoring. Freshman Hope Sivori finished with 12 points, while senior Fatou Pouye and Haywood each had 10.

“The goal is to be there at the end of the season. It’s not where you are, it’s where you finish,” said Collins. “I think there’s a lot of growth as a team and a lot of growth as individuals and we just got to keep pushing that envelope a little bit and keep moving forward.”

The 49ers (5-6, 4-2 C-USA) were led by Jada McMillian who finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

WKU will now host FAU in a two-game series beginning Friday, February 5.

