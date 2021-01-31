Scattered Showers into Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain invaded Saturday afternoon as a potent storm system arrived in the Ohio Valley. Occasional showers continue into Sunday, with the morning mild before colder air seeps into the region late. Leftover rain showers will likely go over to snow showers late Sunday night!

Low pressure slowly moves east by Sunday evening, bringing northwest winds back to the region. Light rain showers Sunday evening will transition over to snow showers late Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Light snow showers remain possible through early Monday morning before ending. Minor accumulation is possible (generally an inch or less), but some travel issues could be there Monday morning with temps around the freezing mark to begin the day. Monday will feature cold temperatures and even colder wind chills (highs in the 30s, “feels-like” readings in the 20s)!

Groundhog Day (Tuesday) looks sunny and just a bit warmer before more seasonable readings return by Wednesday. The mid-week period looks dry before rain returns Thursday night into Friday, possibly ending as a little light snow early Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy, Turning Colder in the Afternoon. High 51, Low 31, winds W-14

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Colder. Light Snow Showers Possible. High 37, Low 26, winds NW-13

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 41, Low 23, Winds N-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 72 (2013)

Record Low: -11 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.22″

Monthly Precip: 3.74″ (0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 3.74″ (0.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.1″

Today’s Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

