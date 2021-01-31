Winter Weather Advisory Overnight/Monday Morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday has been blustery and gloomy with falling temperatures throughout the day. This will set us up for snowfall potential tonight as upper-air energy swings through.

The best chance for accumulating snowfall comes during the wee hours of Monday morning. Most places (including Bowling Green) are looking at inch or less of accumulation. However, slightly higher amounts of just over an inch are possible east of Glasgow. With overnight lows dropping to near freezing, some slick spots are possible, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Use caution while traveling, especially during the Monday morning commute.

The new week begins on a cold note, with highs only in the 30s and wind chills staying the 20s Monday. Tuesday brings back the sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures. The warming trend continues into late week before our next good chance for rain returns by late Thursday. More showers are likely for Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

