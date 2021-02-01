A cold and snowy start to February!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy and mild weekend, some snow has moved into the region, causing slick roadways for some and a winter wonderland for most off of the roadways!

Snow showers will continue this morning, but taper off in the later morning as drier air moves back in the region. Still cold though! (WBKO)

A strong low pressure system near the Ohio/West Virginia/Pennsylvania tri-state area is giving fits throughout the region with cold air, breezy winds and plenty of moisture. In fact, this is the same system that will be responsible for the heavy snow that is expected in the northeast on Monday into early Tuesday! For us in south-central Kentucky, the snow won’t be nearly as much with areas seeing generally around an inch or less with some areas (mainly east of I-65) closer towards two inches possible. Snow showers will taper off later this morning as drier air moves in all in part to northerly winds, which will be between 10-20 mph today with gusts near 30 mph possible. This will make highs today only in the mid 30s with wind chills, or what it feels like, to be in the mid-to-upper 20s at best. Clouds will loom the area today, tonight and early Tuesday in south-central Kentucky.

As the clouds leave on Tuesday, temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and low 40s with decreasing clouds. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the north, which is why despite the sunshine, temperatures won’t be too much warmer. By Wednesday, we will be seasonably chilly under mostly sunny skies and light north winds! Our next weather-maker arrives on Thursday, which will bring breezy, warm conditions along with increasing clouds. Rain showers will move in Thursday afternoon and last through Friday. Friday could even see a rain/snow mix during the afternoon as temperatures could fall later in the day. Saturday will be similar to Friday with temperatures, but things will be drier although we can’t rule out stray rain/snow showers during the day. By Sunday, we’re keeping our eyes on a BIG cool down that will only allow highs in the 20s for Sunday into early the following week. The forecast will likely change with the uncertainty at hand with the cold air, but stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest on updated conditions and the forecast as we have more active weather in store for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM snow showers. Breezy & cold. High 37. Low 26. Winds N at 15 mph.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 39. Low 23. Winds N at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably chilly. High 43. Low 28. Winds N at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 74 (1911)

Record Low Today: -9 (1951)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 53

Yesterday’s Low: 35

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 4.02″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 4.02″ (+0.41″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.10″

