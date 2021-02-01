Barren Co. Schools gives students ‘traditional’ snow day to provide normalacy

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the capability to do virtual school on Monday, Barren County Schools decided to give students a ‘traditional’ snow day.

Many school districts in southcentral Kentucky closed Monday due to inclement weather, but still had a virtual school day.

Barren County School’s Assistant Superintendent Courtni Crews says they had two flex days this month and next, so decided to give their students a full-on snow day instead of an NTI day.

“This year has been so hard on everybody. We just wanted a little bit of normalcy. We just wanted to have a traditional snow day. And so we’ve got two of them. This is the first one today,” said Crews.

Instead of being off as planned for February 15, President’s Day, the school will now be in session because they had Monday off.

The school district has the option to have another snow day with that flex day in March.

“We built into our calendar a day off in February and a day off in March. And we told our stakeholders that the first two days, we’re just going to be true snow days, traditional snow days. And I have to tell you, I woke up this morning looked out. You know, it just made me happy,” said Crews.

