Advertisement

Barren Co. Schools gives students ‘traditional’ snow day to provide normalacy

Barren County schools announces snow day.
Barren County schools announces snow day.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the capability to do virtual school on Monday, Barren County Schools decided to give students a ‘traditional’ snow day.

Many school districts in southcentral Kentucky closed Monday due to inclement weather, but still had a virtual school day.

Barren County School’s Assistant Superintendent Courtni Crews says they had two flex days this month and next, so decided to give their students a full-on snow day instead of an NTI day.

“This year has been so hard on everybody. We just wanted a little bit of normalcy. We just wanted to have a traditional snow day. And so we’ve got two of them. This is the first one today,” said Crews.

Instead of being off as planned for February 15, President’s Day, the school will now be in session because they had Monday off.

The school district has the option to have another snow day with that flex day in March.

“We built into our calendar a day off in February and a day off in March. And we told our stakeholders that the first two days, we’re just going to be true snow days, traditional snow days. And I have to tell you, I woke up this morning looked out. You know, it just made me happy,” said Crews.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office

Latest News

Black History Makers: Ryan Dearbone
Black History Makers: Ryan Dearbone
Valentine's Day Flowers
Valentine's Day Flowers
Cold air looks to stick around the region for the next couple of weeks!
Snow tapers off, but cold conditions continue
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2