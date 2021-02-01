Bowling Green florist preparing for Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February has now arrived, meaning Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. Flowers are often the Valentine’s Day gift of choice. For centuries, flowers have symbolized love, marriage and romance.

Jules Sandlin owns Jules with the Flowers at 802 Broadway in Bowling Green. Sandlin creates bouquets from traditional red roses to ones more funky and free-spirited, including a Pink Floyd rose this year. “It’s a really exciting time whenever all those flowers get there because I’m like ‘I can’t believe I ordered all this stuff, I forgot about it’ so that’s kind of fun. And we’re doing a lot of small arrangements this year so you’ll be able to just pick up little $25 arrangements in small little unique vases and pottery and stuff like that. We have all kinds of stuff this year.”

Sandlin has become known for her unique and creative designs. “It’s fun because a lot of people come in and they want something very special for their partner and I’m happy to do it. Everybody has a different taste and I’m happy to accommodate as much as possible.”

Jules with the Flowers opened in October 2019. Her small business has weathered the storm of 2020. “We’ve been really really lucky. People really took an interest in plants at the beginning of quarantine and you always want to send flowers, people want to send flowers when they can’t get in touch with their loved ones face to face, so we’ve been so blessed and this community has really stood behind us. It’s something we think about often and we hope to be able to repay that to this community for sure, because...thank you guys,” said Sandlin.

Valentine’s Day is Sunday, February 14. There is a coupon code for Jules with the Flowers which is “EARLYBIRDBG” that will give you free delivery February 8-11. “Valentine’s Day should last all week, is what I think. I say get your flowers to your loved one and let them enjoy them instead of waiting ‘til Sunday.” Jules with the Flowers also offers other gift ideas like cacti and succulents, cards, candy, candles, jewelry, stickers, etc.

You can place an order here or call 502-303-4050.

