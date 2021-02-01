Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The district plans to use two days of non-traditional instruction on Friday, February 26 and Monday, March 1, 2021.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will continue the spring schedule as planned with March 12th and April 5-9, as non-school days.

Preschool students will continue to attend two full days per week on the purple and gold schedule.

While returning to full, in-person learning, Bowling Green Independent Schools will continue to follow Kentucky’s Healthy at School Guidelines:

• COVID-19 screening procedures will continue, before boarding buses and entering school buildings;

• Masks / Cloth face coverings are required in school buildings at all times;

• Cleaning and sanitizing of desks and commonly touched surfaces will continue throughout the school day, with deeper cleaning of buildings each night;

• Mealtimes with the removal of masks will continue to include efforts to socially distance;

• All seating charts and rosters (buses, classrooms and mealtimes) will be available for school contact tracing efforts if necessary.

• No visitors will be permitted inside the school buildings during the school day;

• There will be no school-wide assemblies.

• There will be no field trips until further notice.

BGISD will continue to track and monitor COVID-19 data, including the number of cases and quarantines due to exposure. If it is determined that schools need to return to the hybrid, Purple/Gold Schedule, or move to non-traditional learning, the district will notify parents, caregivers, and the community.

Throughout the next few months, it may be necessary for classrooms or schools to move to virtual learning for a brief period due to the number of people in quarantine. The CDC currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days. However, the following options to shorten quarantine are acceptable alternatives if no symptoms are present:

• Return to school after 10 days without testing;

• OR return after day 7 after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day 5 or later).

After stopping quarantine, individuals should watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure, and if symptoms occur, immediately self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider.

All school district employees have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1B of Kentucky’s vaccination plan. Through local partnerships with the Barren River District Health Department and Med Center Health, the majority of school employees will begin receiving second doses of the vaccine this week.

