Emily Reynolds signs with Campbellsville

South Warren senior Emily Reynolds signed her national letter of intent with Campbellsville University.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -South Warren senior Emily Reynolds signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Campbellsville University.

“I’m very excited. I’m so ready to go play at the next level,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has been a part of the Lady Spartans softball program since eighth grade. Headed into her final season, Reynolds has a batting average of 0.360 with four home runs. On the mound, she has pitched 105.2 innings with 64 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.926.

Reynolds said it’s a relief to know where she will be playing after her final season at South Warren.

“I was really worried about where I was going to go, what I was going to do,” Reynolds said. “As soon as I found Campbellsville I was like this is where I wanna go. It’s just like a relief that’s coming off my shoulders. I’m so ready to go play onto the next level. The campus, it’s so pretty. I’m excited to get away from home for a little bit and meet new people and everything. I just love everything about Campbellsville.”

