Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on drug trafficking and possession charges.

Officers executed a search warrant in response to a complaint on Sun Valley Drive. After further investigation, Officers located Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, scales, cash money, and a fake soda can that contained Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and Amphetamine.

Scales and drugs found in Blake's possession. (Glasgow Police)

Brian L. Blake of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 2 GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 10 Drug Unspecified Sch 1 & 2), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

More items found in the possession of Brian Blake at the time of his arrest. (Glasgow Police)

Blake was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.