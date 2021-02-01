Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges

Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on drug trafficking and possession charges.

Officers executed a search warrant in response to a complaint on Sun Valley Drive. After further investigation, Officers located Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, scales, cash money, and a fake soda can that contained Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and Amphetamine.

Scales and drugs found in Blake's possession.
Scales and drugs found in Blake's possession.

Brian L. Blake of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 2 GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 10 Drug Unspecified Sch 1 & 2), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

More items found in the possession of Brian Blake at the time of his arrest.
More items found in the possession of Brian Blake at the time of his arrest.

Blake was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

