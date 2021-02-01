Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on drug trafficking and possession charges.
Officers executed a search warrant in response to a complaint on Sun Valley Drive. After further investigation, Officers located Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, scales, cash money, and a fake soda can that contained Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and Amphetamine.
Brian L. Blake of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 2 GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 10 Drug Unspecified Sch 1 & 2), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
Blake was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.
