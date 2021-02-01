Gov. Beshear Announces Extension of Mail-in Renewal Option for Expiring Driver’s Licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an extension of a special program for remote renewal of qualifying expired Kentucky driver’s licenses and ID cards. The extension allows Kentuckians access to renew or replace their ID or drivers license through their Circuit Court Clerk’s preferred mail-in or drop method.

The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Applicants who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete testing before renewing a credential.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 4,000 Kentuckians, so all of us have a responsibility to minimize its spread however we can. Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds,” Gov. Beshear said.

The mail-in option is not available for REAL IDs or new standard licenses, permits and IDs, all of which must be renewed or obtained in person. It also does not apply to commercial driver licenses or cardholders who have changed their address.

For anyone eligible for mail-in or drop off renewal, the forms for renewing a driver’s license or ID card can be downloaded here.

