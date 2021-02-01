Hundreds of parents in Facebook group plead for WCPS to fully reopen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Bowling Green Independent Schools announced they plan to fully reopen next month, many parents of Warren County Public School students are hoping their district does the same.

“I can guarantee you that if they said, ‘come back tomorrow full time,’ she [daughter] would have her shoes on before you could say bye,” said the mother of an Alvaton Elementary School student. “She doesn’t work for me the way she does her teachers. She loves her teachers.”

Mother of three, Heather Wade, says she and her 7-year-old in virtual learning are ready for normalcy.

“With a two-year-old and a seven-month-old. I’m sorry, but that it’s not feasible for our household. And I hate to say that,” said Wade.

Wade is one of several hundred in a Facebook group advocating for Warren County to fully re-open its schools.

“For the parents who want their kids to go back, it’s not even so much that we are just willy nilly with their health. We want them to get sick, no, but we have made the decision or the choice as parents that we believe that our children will be fine,” explained Wade.

Warren County plans to provide a reopening update Tuesday at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page. Meanwhile, Bowling Green Independent Schools announced they will transition to fully in-person learning on March 2.

“It’ll be like the first day of school times 20. I think so everybody is really excited,” said Superintendent Gary Fields.

Fields adds that over 70 percent of their staff that wanted the vaccine will have received both doses by the end of February- making their decision more plausible.

“And the be protected up to 95-96%, as the research has shown. So we think that that puts us in a good spot,” said Fields.

The Virtual Academy will still be an option for students.

“I do think that it should be our choice,” added Wade.

As many parents say their kids simply do better in their teachers’ care, Fields understands the difficulties this year has brought and hopes next month will provide some light.

“When March 2 comes that will be exactly 355 days since we were last fully in person. And so it’s been a long year, it’s been hard on families, it’s been hard on our community, it’s been hard on our staff.”

Bowling Green schools will still follow precautions when they open five days a week.

