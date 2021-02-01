Pair of Lady Toppers earn C-USA weekly honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two members of the Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball team took home Conference USA weekly honors after their performances against Charlotte. Raneem Elgedawy was named Co-Player of the Week and Hope Sivori was voted Freshman of the Week.

WKU swept Charlotte, a previously unbeaten team in conference play, and hadn’t lost a game since Dec. 6.

Elgedawy played a key role in the Lady Tops’ first sweep of the season. The senior tallied 26 points and 20 rebounds in the first game, becoming only the fourth Lady Topper to ever record a 20-20 game (points-rebounds) in WKU history. She also had a career-high five assists in the win. In game two, she finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, recording her fourth double-double of the season.

Elgedawy was clutch in both games for WKU. She blocked a potential game-winning shot for Charlotte to force the second overtime of game one. She then assisted on Meral Abdelgawad’s game-winning three. On Saturday, after suffering a bloody nose, she returned to the game, coming up with two offensive rebounds in the final minute of play. Elgedawy then hit a go-ahead three-pointer that ended up being the game winner.

Sivori averaged 15.5 points per game and 5.0 assists per game over the weekend as she continues to grow as the starting point guard. The Freshman was the team’s second-leading scorer in both games.

In the second overtime of game one, Sivori tied the game with 42 seconds left on a clutch three-pointer and followed it up with a layup on the next possession.

Next up for the Lady Toppers is a home series against FAU beginning Friday, Feb. 5. Both games will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT.

