Russellville PD ask for public’s help finding runaway teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Rafe Scruggs.

Police say Scruggs is a runaway juvenile from Hicks Street in Russellville.

Scruggs was last seen on January 27.

Authorities say he could possibly be at an unknown residence on Peyton Street.

Scruggs is described as a male who stands at 5′6, weighs 235lbs and has green eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on Scrugg’s whereabouts, call the Russellville Police Department at (270) 726-4911 or (270) 726-7669.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.