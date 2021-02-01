Advertisement

Russellville PD ask for public’s help finding runaway teen

Missing runaway juvenile Rafe Scruggs
Missing runaway juvenile Rafe Scruggs(Russellville PD)
By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Rafe Scruggs.

Police say Scruggs is a runaway juvenile from Hicks Street in Russellville.

Scruggs was last seen on January 27.

Authorities say he could possibly be at an unknown residence on Peyton Street.

Scruggs is described as a male who stands at 5′6, weighs 235lbs and has green eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on Scrugg’s whereabouts, call the Russellville Police Department at (270) 726-4911 or (270) 726-7669.

Missing Juvenile from Russellville, KY

Posted by Russellville Police Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office

Latest News

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
Col. Charles Young. U.S. Army. Governor Beshear asks President Biden to posthumously promote...
Gov. Beshear: Col. Charles Young Deserves Posthumous Promotion to Major General
Gray Television, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Gray Television, Inc.)
WBKO’s parent company, Gray Television Inc., to acquire Quincy Media Inc. for $925 million
Ryan Dearbone is a husband, a father, the president of the Bowling Green Warren County NAACP...
Black History Makers: Ryan Dearbone