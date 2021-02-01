Staying Cold for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February got off to a snowy start! Bowling Green picked up 1.4″ for its biggest single-day snowfall of the season thus far. The snow is gone, but the chill lingers into our Groundhog Day Tuesday.

Expect a slow but steady warming trend through Thursday. Tuesday remains cold despite more sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s. By Wednesday, we warm into the 40s with low 50s for highs Thursday. However, a frontal system approaches late Thursday with a good chance for some rain.

A pair of cold fronts rolling through Friday into the weekend will send temperatures plummeting, especially by the weekend! One front moves through Friday with rain possibly ending as light snow. Light snow shower chances continue into the weekend as arctic air dives into the Blue Grass state. We could wake up to some of our coldest temperatures in over two years come Monday morning!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Continued Cold. High 37, Low 23, Winds N-12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 28, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Developing. High 53, Low 37, winds S-15

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 74 (1911)

Record Low: -9 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.08″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 7.12″ (-1.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 1.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

