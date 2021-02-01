Stolen vehicle from Louisville recovered in Barren Count, one arrested

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A stolen vehicle out of Louisville Ky. was recovered after Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint.

William G. Wiley of Greenville, Ky. was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property under $10,000 and giving officers false identifying information.

Wiley is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and his court date is set for February 4th.

