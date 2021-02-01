Advertisement

Stolen vehicle from Louisville recovered in Barren Count, one arrested

Wiley was arrested after stolen recovery from Louisville was recovered
Wiley was arrested after stolen recovery from Louisville was recovered(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A stolen vehicle out of Louisville Ky. was recovered after Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint.

William G. Wiley of Greenville, Ky. was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property under $10,000 and giving officers false identifying information.

Wiley is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and his court date is set for February 4th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
Snow showers will continue this morning, but taper off in the later morning as drier air moves...
A cold and snowy start to February!
Kaley live in edmonson county snow live shot 2
Kaley live in edmonson county snow live shot 2
Officer Involved Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting