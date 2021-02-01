Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,623 COVID-19 cases. There have now been 364,507 cases total confirmed in the state. The governor mentioned this makes three straight weeks of a decline in the total number of cases per week.

Governor Beshear also extended the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days, along with allowing the renewal of driver’s licenses by mail to continue.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 4,000 Kentuckians, so all of us have a responsibility to minimize its spread however we can. Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds,” Gov. Beshear said.

Those who qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021.

The state is seeing a 8.85 percent positivity rate, and of Monday’s new cases, 220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 reported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,780.

According to the governor, 1,314 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 337 are in the ICU, and 178 are on ventilators. At least 43,492 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

