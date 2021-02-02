Advertisement

2 Kentucky men charged with entering Capitol during riot

Dalton Ray Crase (left) and Troy Dylan Williams (right), from Lexington, are facing charges of aiding and abetting, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky men have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The FBI arrested Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams in Lexington.

The men told investigators they went inside the Capitol building after the doors were breached but didn’t participate in any violence or vandalism.

The two men face charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI’s Louisville office has arrested seven Kentuckians in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

