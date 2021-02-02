A cold Groundhog Day before we warm up midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on a cold Tuesday morning despite the cloud cover and snow in Pennsylvania, but we agree with Phil’s prediction as things look to stay cold in the coming days and weeks - and today is no exception!

We're going to get 6 more weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil! (WBKO)

After a cold and snowy start to the month of February, today will be slightly improved - but temperatures will be very similar! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day as north-northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will keep things cold once again! We can’t rule out a few stray snow flurries, mainly east of I-65 this afternoon, but it won’t be impactful by the looks of it as most will remain dry. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with continued cold air! Lows will fall in the mid-to-low 20s with wind chills, or feels like temperatures, in the teens!

Wednesday will be the start of a warm up, though it will still be chilly despite the sunshine! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-low 40s with light north winds. Thursday will see the warmest conditions over the next 10+ days as breezy south winds will push us into the low 50s with clouds increasing and rain showers developing in the afternoon! Rain will transition to a rain/snow mix for Friday as highs Friday will only be in the low 40s with continued breezy westerly winds. Saturday will actually see temperatures slightly warmer than Friday all in part to light south winds and partly cloudy skies, but we’re tracking an arctic blast that arrives Saturday night into Sunday and will provide some of the coldest temperatures of the season! Sunday and Monday will only have highs in the mid-to-upper 20s, but with winds factored in, it could feel like the single digits during the day. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we keep a close eye on this drastic forecast for late this weekend - as we said, we agree with Punxsutawney Phil with more winter. In fact, things look to stay cold beyond the 7 day as climate models project that February will be below normal with temperatures, but above normal with moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

GROUNDHOG DAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 37. Low 23. Winds N at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably chilly. High 43. Low 28. Winds N at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers late. Breezy and warm. High 53. Low 32. Winds S at 15 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 73 (2016)

Record Low Today: -20 (1951)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:12 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 37

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.08″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 4.10″ (+0.34″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 1.40″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

