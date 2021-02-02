A Mid-Week Warmup!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday started sunny before clouds invaded during the afternoon. Expect clouds to thin out by Wednesday morning, however, leaving us with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs Wednesday climb back into the lower 40s...still chilly, but closer to seasonal norms. We jump into the 50s Thursday, but that will come with increasing winds, increasing clouds, and a shot at some rain by Thursday evening. Shower chances continue Thursday night into Friday morning, with rain possibly ending as a little light snow early Friday as one shot of cold air arrives.

Over the weekend, an even COLDER shot of air is expected to dive into South-Central KY. With it comes a chance for a few light rain and light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday’s temperature will be some of the coldest of the season, and Sunday night’s low could be our coldest in two years (near 10 degrees)! Wind chills will be even colder. The chill lingers into next week, with some snow possible Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 28, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Showers Developing. High 53, Low 37, winds S-15

FRIDAY: Few Morning Rain/Show Showers, Breezy & Colder. High 41, Low 26, winds W-14

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 73 (2016)

Record Low: -20 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.08″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 7.12″ (+0.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.