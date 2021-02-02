Bassey earns spot on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball junior center Charles Bassey has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List.

The list is comprised of 20 student-athletes, chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

As of Sunday, Bassey led the nation in total rebounds, double-doubles, and dunks. He also ranked second in total blocks, blocks per game, and defensive rebounds per game, as well as fourth in total rebounds per game.

The junior is averaging 17.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. He’s one of just two players in the country with multiple games this season of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, and the only player with three such games.

Bassey is also on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award National Player of the Year, as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Last week, he was named a top-10 candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.

In four games against West Virginia, Louisville, Alabama, and Memphis, he averaged 19 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks.

Bassey has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week six times this season, tying former Cincinnati star and longtime NBA pro-Kenyon Martin for the league record for most in a single season.

The players on the Wooden late-season watch list are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

