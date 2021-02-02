BG City Commissioner Carlos Bailey discusses start of Black History Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February 1 starts a month-long celebration of African American history and culture. For the past several years, now Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey makes it a point to share a little bit about the origins of Black History Month on his Facebook page.

“A lot of people don’t know why February was chosen,” Bailey said.

On February 1, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln approved the Joint Resolution of Congress to abolish slavery in the United States (the 13th Amendment).

“Years ago historian Carter G. Woodson chose the history month for February because, Frederick Douglass, his Birthday is in February, and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is in February,” Bailey explained.

Black History Month has been celebrated in February since the early 1900s. Bailey said he hopes this month more people take interest in the rich history that involves African Americans in the United States, outside of some of the more talked about subjects such as slavery and Martin Luther King Jr., though both also important.

“There is so much more,” Bailey said. “There is a rich history that is there. There is A. Phillip Randolph, Marcus Garvey...There are the soldiers that served in World War I that served under some of the French commands because they were not able to serve under the American command.”

Bailey explained that as we celebrate African American History month, we have to acknowledge that some improvement has occurred, but there is still a lot we can do to improve our nation and cities or future generations.

“It shouldn’t just be told in the month of February it should be taught all year long. You can look at this month and emphasize where we are still falling behind, so let’s learn about some of the things we don’t know about,” Bailey said.

He encourages the public to start by having more conversations around topics like racial injustice.

“If we can just sit down and have a conversation,” Bailey said. “We may not agree on every single thing, but if we can have a conversation and try to find what is more common than what divides us, and there are some things that divide us, but you’ve always heard ‘a house divided cannot stand.’”

Bailey offered up a few resources for people that want to educate themselves more on African American History and how it still affects African American citizens in the country today.

The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein

The New Jim Crowe by Michelle Alexander

