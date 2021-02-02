Bowling Green locals wish phase 1B was more inclusive to underlying conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members are voicing their concerns with waiting for the vaccine. 13 News spoke with a few seniors just below the Phase 1B mark.

“As we get older and want to hang around longer, we need to take care of ourselves... I just think that pre-existing conditions should have been considered,” says Teresa Edmundson, a 69-year-old Bowling Green resident.

Teresa, like other seniors 13 News talked with, says she understands the order but worries how long before it’s too late.

“One of my friends who were, I believe, 62 years old passed away from it. Also, we’ve had several church members pass away from it,” explains Craig Praxl, a 58-year-old with hypertension who has lost many friends to Covid-19.

According to the Bowling Green Medical Center, they’ve vaccinated over 15,000 at just the Bowling Green location. This includes first and second doses. However, there are still many more to go.

VACCINATION UPDATE: Med Center Health’s COVID-19 vaccination priority is Phase 1b persons age 70 or older. We are... Posted by Med Center Health on Thursday, January 28, 2021

“We are still very much in the middle of vaccinating our 1B, which are our individuals that are 70 and older, so it’s still going to be several weeks,” says Melinda Joyce, the Vice President of Corporate Support Services for Med Center Health.

Those under 70 and people with underlying conditions can expect to be next in phase 1C.

“There are no contraindications at this time for anybody that’s got underlying health conditions,” Joyce explains.

Even if you’ve had Covid, the Medical Center still recommends getting the vaccine because the protection’s better than your body’s natural antibodies.

“They definitely need to get the vaccine. Now what we’re recommending per the CDC’s guidelines is if somebody’s had Covid in the past, to wait 90 days before they get their vaccine.”

Follow the link below if you are unsure about what to do if you have COVID-19! https://medcenterhealth.org/what-to-do-if-you-have-covid-19/ Posted by Med Center Health on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Medical Center asks these people to wait since they do have some protection against the virus. This ensures those who need it most get the vaccine first.

Joyce says the vaccine will help your immune system fight the virus, but you should still wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.

If you are eligible for Phase 1B, you can schedule an appointment by texting the word ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200.

COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion with Melinda Joyce Do you have questions regarding whether or not you should receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Follow along as Melinda Joyce discusses details that will help you make your decision! #shotofhope #beginningoftheend Posted by Med Center Health on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

