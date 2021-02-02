Advertisement

Community Education offering winter enrichment classes

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Groundhog Day, which brings to mind the 1993 Bill Murray movie of the same name. If your life in this COVID-19 era is starting to feel a bit Phil Connors...you know, the same thing over...and over...and over again...maybe you just need to try something new.

Bowling Green Warren County Community Education is offering its winter enrichment classes right now, which cover a variety of subjects, including fine arts (art, dance and music), crafts, computers, fitness and more.

Many of their classes are now online, meaning all you need is a computer or mobile device with audio to participate in online classes. All classes are offered using Zoom, an online learning platform.

Learn more about Community Education and the classes that are offered here.

