Crash in Logan County claims one life, injuries another

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has died and another was injured in a collision in Logan County Monday Morning.

Kellie Shockley of Russellville was driving a 2014 Suburu that was hit head on by a 2001 RAM 2500 after it had crossed the center lane of KY 103.

An additional vehicle behind Shockley’s struck the RAM 2500. The Suburu ran off the road and into an embankment.

Shockley and her passenger Nova Shockley were taken to Logan Memorial Hospital where the Logan County Coroner pronounced Kellie deceased. Nova Shockley was treated for her injuries at the hospital.

