Advertisement

Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times, the country star said on the “Today” show.

Parton said she couldn’t accept the award the first time because her husband was ill. The second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but admitted she still might not accept because it could seem political.

In addition to her entertainment career, Parton is known for her humanitarian efforts.

She donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also donated more than 150 million books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton said she’s not sure she deserves it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
A two county pursuit leads to a crash near exit 28 in Warren County.
Stolen car pursuit through multiple counties ends in crash near exit 28
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions