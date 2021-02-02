Gov. Beshear reports vaccine supply increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 and the distribution of vaccines in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

The governor also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%.

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.

“But there is really good news today, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”

Gov. Beshear reported 2,443 new cases and 32 deaths. Deaths included a 62-year-old Grayson County man and a 71-year-old Ohio County woman. To see a full list of those reported lost to the virus Tuesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-2-2021 (WBKO)

