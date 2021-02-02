Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two county pursuit leads to a crash near exit 28 in Warren County.
Stolen car pursuit through multiple counties ends in crash near exit 28
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation...
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief
President Biden is set to sign executive orders targeting the Trump administration's...
Immigration and COVID-19 in White House focus