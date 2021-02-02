Kentucky wants to limit drive time to get Covid-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky official says the state wants to limit drive times for people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as its network expands.

Jim Gray said Monday that the goal is for no one to have to travel more than one county away to receive an inoculation. Gray says that 34 vaccination sites are set up so far statewide. He says demand continues to far outpace available vaccine.

Gray is overseeing the vaccine distribution project. More inoculation sites will be announced in coming weeks. To overcome logistical challenges, Gray says the state is looking at population, equity and drive-time in making decisions on sites.

