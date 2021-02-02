Advertisement

Monroe County reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

Monroe County Health Department
Monroe County Health Department(Monroe County Health Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting 6 additional cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1.176 cases and 1,082 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 58 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 36 deaths reported from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Kentucky is currently in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Monroe County Health Department has only been allocated enough vaccine for Phase 1a healthcare personnel.

The health department is currently awaiting the approval from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, to order vaccine for Phase 1b, 70 years and older.

A tentative timeline for vaccination to begin for this age group is February.

The health department is compiling a vaccine waiting list for citizens age 70 years and older.

For healthcare personnel who still need vaccinated, you can get a vaccine at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Text SHOT to 270-796-3200 for an appointment.

Phase 1a

Long-term care facilities; Assisted living facilities; Healthcare personnel

Phase 1b

Anyone age 70 or older; First Responders; K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c

Anyone age 60 or older; Anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions; All essential workers

Phase 2

Anyone age 40 or older

Phase 3

Anyone age 16 or older

Phase 4

Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit from Barren Co. ends in Warren Co.
Stolen car pursuit through multiple counties ends in crash near exit 28
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

TJ Regional Health releases updated information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing.
T.J. Regional Health daily COVID-19 Statistics update
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers (AP)
Barren River District Health Department confirms 25,072 cases of COVID-19 in the district
MCHD Daily COVID-19 report
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports vaccine supply increase