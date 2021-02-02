Advertisement

Stolen car pursuit through multiple counties ends in crash near exit 28

A two county pursuit leads to a crash near exit 28 in Warren County.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is arrested after police say a stolen car and high-speed chase ended in a crash.

Kentucky State Police say on Tuesday morning, authorities in Barren County notified them of a pursuit near the Austin Tracy community. The pursuit continued to the Cumberland Parkway, then to I-65, before crashing near exit 28, authorities said.

According to KSP, says a man was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail. No charges or names have been released at this time.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.

