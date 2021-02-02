One South Central Kentuckian talks political tensions in his home country of Myanmar (Burma)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Political tensions continue taking center stage in the newly named country of Myanmar formerly known as Burma.

After a military coup overthrew the government and arrested several political leaders many are uncertain of what’s to come.

Bernardine Naing, who works at the International Center of Kentucky, reflected 13 News about the current situation in his home country, and says, “hopefully our country will be back to normal.”

Naing adds, “it is a really sad story because Aung San Suu Kyi and the party is the only hope for Burma. If they’re not there anymore, that means the country is in trouble. You know, we’re going back to the dark of the day, you know, they just see the sunshine, just a few days, a few years, and then now is going back to the same situation. "

Myanmar as it is now called, but to most Burma was liberated from military control back in 2011, now 10 years later the military has once again resumed power.

Albert Mbanfu, Executive Director of the International Center of Kentucky says, “what we see today in Burma, is not new.”

Naing says, “we can have a positive dialogue with, you know, among the parties, and they can find a solution. But that’s not the way to do.”

The reasoning behind the military coup is growing tensions between the civilian government and the army after the election of its current leader who belongs to the National League for Democracy back in November. The military claims that vote was fraudulent.

“The military should not get involved with politics, now. They serve the country, they protect the country. That’s it, that’s good enough. If they want to do politics, they don’t have to serve the military services. This is not to play political, political games as well. People are suffering.

Naing adds, communication into the country is limited, but he was able to contact his family.

“All the phone lines and some internet and then TV channels shut down. They opened the TV channel owned by all the military government-run by the military, government, you know, so but this early morning, people start having internet a little bit you know, so I can talk to them. So far, they say is good.”

“So by us making peace in other parts of the world and making democracy flourish in other parts of the world. We are keeping ourselves secured,” says Mbanfu.

An earlier message from the military says it will return power to the winning party of a free and fair general election.

There is no timeline for that election yet.

