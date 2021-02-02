Orchestra Kentucky returns for 2021-2022 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky recently announced Orchestra Kentucky’s 2021-2022 season.

Orchestra Kentucky will celebrate 20 years of Retro Series concerts that will pay tribute to Billy Joel and Queen.

The announcement also said the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular will return.

Orchestra Kentucky Music Director, Jeffrey Reed said “I think one thing we learned if anything during the pandemic is how much we miss being around people, and live entertainment is one of those things. So I think really, you know, getting back in a theater with other people feeding off of each other’s energy and the excitement of live music that can’t possibly be replicated, on YouTube or other digital platforms.”

Season ticket packages are on sale now, visit OrchestraKentucky.com for more information.

The new season begins July 17th of 2021 at SKyPAC with Windborne’s “Music of Queen” featuring singer Brody Dolyniuk and a rock ensemble at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.