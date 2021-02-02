Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

Advertisement

Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Feb. 2, 2021
(Gray News) - Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

The New York Times says Holbrook’s death was confirmed Monday night by his assistant.

The actor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Mark Twain, a role he played in a one-man theater show for more than six decades. He won a Tony for his performance in 1966.

Throughout his career, he won four Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in 2017′s “Into the Wild.”

