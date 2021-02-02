Shop local for Valentine’s Day at Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finding that perfect gift for your loved one on Valentine’s Day can be a challenge, but one Barren County farm is now offering one cheesy way to show your love.

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese took a fan favorite, their gouda cheese, and created a heart shaped work of art.

“We have this box that has our special gouda hearts that we made this year. It is basically a date night in a box,” said Marissa Rago, Cheesemaker.

Not only is this special cheese and the gift boxes a fun and unique Valentine’s gift, it is also a great way to support local!

For more information on how you can buy your cheese and support this local business click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.