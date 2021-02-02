Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s...
Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
Dalton Ray Crase (left) and Troy Dylan Williams (right), from Lexington, are facing charges of...
2 Kentucky men charged with entering Capitol during riot
BG City Commissioner Carlos Bailey discusses start of Black History Month
Police in Rochester have released two body-camera videos of officers restraining a distraught...
Rochester, NY, officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended