Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

We're going to get 6 more weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil!
A cold Groundhog Day before we warm up midweek!
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
File image
Three Kentucky lawyers nominated for vacant circuit court judgeship
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
File image
Crash in Logan County claims one life, injuries another