Three Kentucky lawyers nominated for vacant circuit court judgeship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court says three lawyers have been nominated for a vacant circuit court judgeship.

The Judicial Nominating Commission’s nominees are Paul Eugene Craft of Russell, Brian Christopher McCloud of Worthington and Matthew Jackson Warnock of Ashland. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. meets with the commission to choose the nominees.

The vacancy is in Greenup and Lewis counties. The seat was left vacant when Judge Robert Conley was elected state Supreme Court justice in November. The list of nominees is sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

