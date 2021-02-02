Advertisement

Top lawmakers intend to override Beshear vetoes

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top lawmakers are signaling the legislature will move ahead with votes to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes of bills limiting his executive powers.

The bills would rein in Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear replied Monday that the matter will go to court if lawmakers push ahead with overrides. He said the steps he’s taken to limit activity during the pandemic have saved lives.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers informed Beshear of their plans in a letter. That came in response to Beshear’s overture of potential compromises. Lawmakers reconvene on Tuesday.

