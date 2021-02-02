Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice
A two county pursuit leads to a crash near exit 28 in Warren County.
Stolen car pursuit through multiple counties ends in crash near exit 28
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions