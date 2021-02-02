Warren County Parks and Rec announce new tennis facility at Buchanon Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks and Recreation announced the construction and expansion of a new tennis facility at Michael O Buchanon Park located on Nashville Road.

The 82,000 square feet facility will provide six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts, an indoor playground and four racquetball courts. The tennis court has the capability to be converted into basketball courts or volleyball courts with synthetic flooring. It could also be transitioned into indoor soccer or football fields with artificial turf.

The new facility will be attached to the existing 52,000 square foot facility and will provide a wide range of recreational activities.

Completion of this project is expected to be in late summer 2021.

We are excited about the new tennis facility at Buchanon Park! This expansion will be added on to the existing building and completed by late summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/35enPaPPoV — Warren County KY Gov (@WarrenCountyGov) February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.