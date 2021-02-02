Advertisement

Warren County Parks and Rec announce new tennis facility at Buchanon Park

New tennis facility at Buchanon Park.
New tennis facility at Buchanon Park.(Warren County Parks and Recreation)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks and Recreation announced the construction and expansion of a new tennis facility at Michael O Buchanon Park located on Nashville Road.

The 82,000 square feet facility will provide six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts, an indoor playground and four racquetball courts. The tennis court has the capability to be converted into basketball courts or volleyball courts with synthetic flooring. It could also be transitioned into indoor soccer or football fields with artificial turf.

The new facility will be attached to the existing 52,000 square foot facility and will provide a wide range of recreational activities.

Completion of this project is expected to be in late summer 2021.

