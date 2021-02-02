Warren County Schools to return to in-person learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Superintendent of Warren County Schools Rob Clayton posted a video on YouTube where he announced updated plans for students to return to the classroom.

“Although I fully recognize that the pandemic has become political and polarizing for some, I can assure everyone that our collective focus has been to lean on our local health officials and experts on guiding our next steps,” Superintendent Clayton explained.

Clayton said all students will return to in-person learning for four days a week Starting March 1. Fridays will be distanced learning days. He went on to say that having Fridays off has been instrumental in the district’s success to allow teachers to have extra planning time.

“I fully recognize that this decision will be well-received by some in our community, while disappointing others,” Superintendent Clayton said.

Clayton brought up the concern that bringing in more students would make it more challenging to keep them six feet apart.

“Our Healthy at School guidelines clearly denote that if our physical space in the school does not allow for spacing student desks six feet apart, space desks as far away as possible,” Clayton said. “Our school personnel are committed to doing their best to not only implement but monitor this expectation.”

Students who choose to do so will still be able to learn via the district’s virtual academy, and will be required to wear a mask if they do go back in-person.

“As I’ve reflected on the significance on returning to full, in-person instruction, I was reminded of how challenging the past 11 months has been for everyone in our community,” Superintendent Clayton said.

This comes after students have been attending school on a ‘hybrid schedule’ of virtual and in-person classes since the beginning of the school year.

Clayton went on to say within the next two weeks, the majority of staff who requested one, will have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in full immunization by the end of February.

Students will partake in distanced learning days on February 10 and 11 as staff receives their second dose of the vaccine.

“Due to the majority of our staff receiving their second dose next week, in combination with quarantines and limited subs, we are moving February 10th and 11th to distanced learning days,” Clayton said. “Based on the number of individuals who have developed significant symptoms from their second shot, we find this to be the best decision under these circumstances.”

Superintendent Clayton said he is beginning to see a decline in the number of COVID cases within schools and in the community.

“In combination with staff immunizations we are optimistic that our spring semester will be successful even with the increased capacity,” Superintendent Clayton said.

Students will have no class on March 4 and 5, as these will be professional development days for teachers.

